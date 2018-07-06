Federal resources are pouring into the mid-Roaring Fork Valley to take command of the battle to corral the Lake Christine Fire after local firefighters saved hundreds of homes during a "chaotic" period.

"Today was a good day. We got some resources in," said Keith Brink, operations section chief for the Northern Rockies Incident Command team, which took control of the firefighting effort at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Those resources include one hotshot team already on the fire lines and another arriving Friday. Brink called them "the elite of the elite."

All told, there will be between 300 and 400 federal and local firefighters battling the blaze by the weekend, according to incident commander Mike Almus.

However, officials warned a crowd of more than 200 people at a community meeting at Basalt High School on Thursday evening that the firefighting effort will continue for weeks.

"This is not a fire that's going to be put out quickly," said Karen Schroyer, Aspen-Sopris District Ranger of the U.S. Forest Service.

And because of that, mandatory evacuations for about 500 households won't be lifted for an undetermined time, Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek said.