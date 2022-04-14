February real estate transactions
Real Estate sales transactions recorded in the month of February.
1015 Lincoln Street
Seller: Oscar Macias
Buyer: Maria Quezada
Sale Price: $230,000
770 Bridger Circle
Seller: Edward Eitel
Buyer: Mark Strecker Jr.
Sale Price: $350,000
909 Ranney Street
Seller: Kevin Shue
Buyer: Sarah Everett
Sale Price: $205,000
671 Tucker Street
Seller: Trisha Hawks
Buyer: Jared Linchtenhahn
Sale Price: $270,000
855 Barclay Street
Seller: Mercedes Windsheimer
Buyer: Derek Thomas
Sale Price: $190,000
875 Tucker Sreet
Seller: Jared Lichtenhahn
Buyer: Sarah Groenwald
Sale Price: $173,900
Game Reserve Drive
Seller: Reel Reliance LLC
Buyer: Daniel York
Sale Price: $35,900
1086 E 7th Street
Seller: Kerri Spinde
Buyer: Chet Petterson
Sale Price: $93,500
450 Rose Street
Seller: COBM Properties LLC
Buyer: Codie Shelly
Sale Price: $160,000
3846 Exmoor Place
Seller: Kevin Short
Buyer: Zack Seegmiller
Sale Price: $235,000
1226 Barclay Street
Seller: Jair Epp
Buyer: Alice Brock
Sale Price: $269,900
530 Russel Street
Seller: Jerry & Judy Dowing Revocable Trust
Buyer: Hometown Group LLC
Sale Price: $115,000
549 Lincoln Street
Seller: Lynette Siedschlaw
Buyer: Kitsey Behrman
Sale Price: $165,000
785 Moffat
Seller: Nicklis Davis
Buyer: Bella One LLC
Sale Price: $80,000
1173 Lincoln Street
Seller: Jeremy Wilson
Buyer: Kulen Turner
Sale Price: $279,000
533 Sprout Drive
Seller: A1 Builder Invests LLC
Buyer: Eastyn Coats
Sale Price: $34,900
140 Hitchens Drive
Seller: Roy Mason
Buyer: Vincent Beder
Sale Price: $145,000
