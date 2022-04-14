 February real estate transactions | CraigDailyPress.com
February real estate transactions

Real Estate sales transactions recorded in the month of February.

1015 Lincoln Street

Seller: Oscar Macias

Buyer: Maria Quezada

Sale Price: $230,000

770 Bridger Circle

Seller: Edward Eitel

Buyer: Mark Strecker Jr.

Sale Price: $350,000

909 Ranney Street

Seller: Kevin Shue

Buyer: Sarah Everett

Sale Price: $205,000

671 Tucker Street

Seller: Trisha Hawks

Buyer: Jared Linchtenhahn

Sale Price: $270,000

855 Barclay Street

Seller: Mercedes Windsheimer

Buyer: Derek Thomas

Sale Price: $190,000

875 Tucker Sreet

Seller: Jared Lichtenhahn

Buyer: Sarah Groenwald

Sale Price: $173,900

Game Reserve Drive

Seller: Reel Reliance LLC

Buyer: Daniel York

Sale Price: $35,900

1086 E 7th Street

Seller: Kerri Spinde

Buyer: Chet Petterson

Sale Price: $93,500

450 Rose Street

Seller: COBM Properties LLC

Buyer: Codie Shelly

Sale Price: $160,000

3846 Exmoor Place

Seller: Kevin Short

Buyer: Zack Seegmiller

Sale Price: $235,000

1226 Barclay Street

Seller: Jair Epp

Buyer: Alice Brock

Sale Price: $269,900

530 Russel Street

Seller: Jerry & Judy Dowing Revocable Trust

Buyer: Hometown Group LLC

Sale Price: $115,000

549 Lincoln Street

Seller: Lynette Siedschlaw

Buyer: Kitsey Behrman

Sale Price: $165,000

785 Moffat

Seller: Nicklis Davis

Buyer: Bella One LLC

Sale Price: $80,000

1173 Lincoln Street

Seller: Jeremy Wilson

Buyer: Kulen Turner

Sale Price: $279,000

533 Sprout Drive

Seller: A1 Builder Invests LLC

Buyer: Eastyn Coats

Sale Price: $34,900

140 Hitchens Drive

Seller: Roy Mason

Buyer: Vincent Beder

Sale Price: $145,000

