February hit-and-run on I-70 in Glenwood Springs officially ruled a suicide

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — After weeks of investigation, Garfield County authorities have ruled the Feb. 14 pedestrian fatality on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs was a suicide.

That night, longtime resident Connie Leckwold, 64, was killed when she was hit by an unknown vehicle on Interstate 70 near the Glenwood Hot Springs.

Since that time, local police have been trying to piece together what happened, interviewing friends, family and co-workers, as well as reviewing other available information, according to a Thursday Garfield County Coroner's Office press release.

It was determined that Leckwold's death, based on the preponderance of medical and investigative evidence, was a suicide.

Post mortem toxicology was negative for alcohol or other drugs, states the press release.

There are no additional leads as to the vehicle or vehicles involved in the incident, but some witnesses in the area observed Leckwold near the interstate and police believe it may have been a semitrailer that was involved.

Leckwold (also known as Connie Meyers to those who knew her in Glenwood Springs), had worked as a valet at Valley View Hospital for several years. One of her co-workers said after the incident that Leckwold was known for her compassion for patients and families and they arrived and left the hospital.