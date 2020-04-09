February 2020 Real Estate Transactions | CraigDailyPress.com

February 2020 Real Estate Transactions

News News | April 9, 2020

February was a quiet month for real estate transactions in Moffat County as just 7 properties sold in the shortened, leap-year month.

In total, sales amounted to $1,211,200. The property that sold for the most amount of money was 836 Villa View Drive at $539,000, while the property that sold for the least amount of money was a plot of land in the county at CO RES 0- 10 ACRES T7N, which sold for $2,000.

836 Villa View Drive

Seller: Mark & Shannon Samuelsons

Buyer: Nathaniel Gorham

Sale Price: $539,000.00

1029 School Street

Seller: Nathaniel Gorham

Buyer: John Minehan Jr.

Sale Price: $296,500.00

Miller Creek Lot #1

Seller: Derrick Atwood

Buyer: Matthew Miller

Sale Price: $6,500.00

Alta Vista Drive

Seller: William Spicer

Buyer: Jimmy Duran

Sale Price: $40,000.00

704 Breeze Street

Seller: John Arthurs II

Buyer: Debbie Cook

Sale Price: $ 150,000.00

466 Yampa Avenue

Seller: Colorado Mountain News Media

Buyer: Local Investments LLC

Sale Price: $177,200.00

CO RES 0- 10 ACRES T7N

Seller: John & Sharon Stehle

Buyer: Land Hunter Group LLC

Sale Price: $2,000.00

