February 2020 Real Estate Transactions
February was a quiet month for real estate transactions in Moffat County as just 7 properties sold in the shortened, leap-year month.
In total, sales amounted to $1,211,200. The property that sold for the most amount of money was 836 Villa View Drive at $539,000, while the property that sold for the least amount of money was a plot of land in the county at CO RES 0- 10 ACRES T7N, which sold for $2,000.
836 Villa View Drive
Seller: Mark & Shannon Samuelsons
Buyer: Nathaniel Gorham
Sale Price: $539,000.00
1029 School Street
Seller: Nathaniel Gorham
Buyer: John Minehan Jr.
Sale Price: $296,500.00
Miller Creek Lot #1
Seller: Derrick Atwood
Buyer: Matthew Miller
Sale Price: $6,500.00
Alta Vista Drive
Seller: William Spicer
Buyer: Jimmy Duran
Sale Price: $40,000.00
704 Breeze Street
Seller: John Arthurs II
Buyer: Debbie Cook
Sale Price: $ 150,000.00
466 Yampa Avenue
Seller: Colorado Mountain News Media
Buyer: Local Investments LLC
Sale Price: $177,200.00
CO RES 0- 10 ACRES T7N
Seller: John & Sharon Stehle
Buyer: Land Hunter Group LLC
Sale Price: $2,000.00
