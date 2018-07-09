Fatal Crash on US 40, about 3 miles east of Hayden Monday

CRAIG — A Hayden man died in a rollover accident east of Hayden on Monday, July 9.

Just before 2 p.m., the Colorado State Patrol was dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. Highway 40 near milepost 111, in Routt County about 3 miles east of Hayden.

A tan 2001 GMC Sierra was westbound on the highway and drove off of the right side of the road while entering a curve to the left. The GMC overcorrected and went across the roadway. The GMC went off of the south side of the roadway and struck an embankment. The GMC rolled once, coming to rest up the embankment facing east on its wheels.

The driver and sole occupant of the GMC, Stephen Manzanares, 61, of Hayden, CO was not wearing a seatbelt. He was not ejected during the rollover but sustained fatal injuries. Manzanares died while being transported to Yampa Valley Medical Center.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol. Neither impairment nor excessive speed appears to be contributing factors to the crash.

The Colorado State Patrol wants to remind all drivers to always wear their seatbelts.

Agencies assisting with the accident included the Hayden Police Department, Routt County Sheriff's Office, West Routt Fire Department, Routt County Coroner's Office and the Colorado Department of Transportation.