Fatal crash Friday on Highway 13 near Meeker

A Friday morning multiple-vehicle collision on Colorado Highway 13 resulted in one fatality.

According to a release by Colorado State Patrol, the incident occurred approximately 10:14 a.m. on Highway 13’s milepost 35 in Rio Blanco County, about five miles south of Meeker.

The report by State Patrol states that a gray 2011 Dodge Caliber driven by Jessica Widmer, 28, of Rifle, with one additional passenger, was traveling northbound on Highway when Widmer lost control on a curve and traveled into southbound lane.

The vehicle collided with a silver 2016 Ford Explorer driven by Amy Nieto, 32, of Craig, with four additional passengers which included another female, two female juveniles and a male juvenile. The Caliber was then also struck by a silver 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Brandon Coutts, 43, of Craig, with one additional male passenger in the southbound lane of Highway 13.

Widmer was pronounced dead at the scene and her female passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The passenger was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction with serious injuries. Widmer was wearing a seatbelt, though her passenger was not.

All occupants in the Ford Explorer and Dodge Ram 3500 were wearing seatbelts, and none of them sustained injuries, according to State Patrol.

Additional responders included Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office, Rio Blanco County Fire and EMS, Colorado Department of Transportation, Rio Blanco County Coroner.

The crash is currently under investigation by CSP. Excessive speed for the roadway conditions is suspected as a contributing factor at this time.

The roadway was also icy in areas of the crash due to adverse weather.

CSP’s release also emphasized the importance of seatbelts and driving at speeds commensurate with hazardous road conditions.