Craig Farmers Market organizers release 2018 season details

CRAIG — The organizers of the Downtown Craig Farmers Market have announced dates and details for the 2018 season.



The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays June 2 through Sept. 1 in Alice Pleasant Park in historic downtown Craig.

The market will include vendors selling only products that are regionally grown and regionally produced, including items such as produce, baked goods, jewelry, plants, toiletries, household items and more.



"We are excited to revamp and grow our Farmers Market to be a showcase for those products that are grown and produced right in our own backyard," said Chrissy Winters, business owner and Farmers Market organizer. "The volunteers from previous years' events have been working with the Downtown Business Association, the city of Craig and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership to restructure the format of the

the market to make it a great experience for our customers. We are developing this into a fun, weekly, can't miss event."



Other features include live music and specials at Gino's Neighborhood Pizzeria & Grill for Farmers Market customers.





For an informational and registration packet, visit Community Budget Center, KS Kreations, the City of Craig or CraigBusiness.com.



For more information, call Chrissy Winters at 970.274.1792 or Karen Brown at 970-824-7898.

