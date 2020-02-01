Fanciful fun brews up during Luttrell Barn Winter Tea

Patrons raise their cups amid conversation at the Winter Tea hosted by Luttrell Barn Cultural Center.

Andy Bockelman

A lot of fun was heating up Saturday at the Luttrell Barn Cultural Center.

The organization’s fourth annual Winter Tea brought in all ages to share fancy dress and finger foods, plus conversation and drinks, both of which were served up warmly.

Besides a variety of elegant teas, a full menu of cookies, sandwiches and other hors d’oeuvres were provided by organizers.

A variety of cookies are among the menu items at the Winter Tea hosted by Luttrell Barn Cultural Center.

Andy Bockelman

In the barn’s kitchen, Shirley Lawton assembled cucumber sandwiches for the party, complete with cream cheese, capers, pimentos and a sprig of dill as well as the crusts removed.

“You’ve gotta have a little bit of everything here,” she said with a chuckle.

Autumn Malley, 6, smiles as she plays dress-up at the Winter Tea hosted by Luttrell Barn Cultural Center.

Andy Bockelman

A bundle of vintage hats provided by the Craig Historic Ghost Walk let patrons have a sense of dress-up fun, while some brought their own headwear.

Debbie Watson, Katie Olsen and Linda Olsen pose with vintage hats at the Winter Tea hosted by Luttrell Barn Cultural Center.

Andy Bockelman

Rebecca Buttermore and Luanne Prose showed their flair with decorative pieces in their hair.

Luanne Prose and Rebecca Buttermore enjoy the day with baby Rowan Buttermore at the Winter Tea hosted by Luttrell Barn Cultural Center.

Andy Bockelman

“We go to tea a lot,” Rebecca laughed. “I saw this posted at Village Inn and thought, ‘I have to go.'”

The yearly gathering is a fundraiser continued improvements at the historic building, which has been revamped in recent years at its new location on Emerson Street after being in Moffat County for more than a century.

“We’ve got some new faces, some old faces just coming in to relax and have some afternoon tea,” said Delaine Voloshin, one of the organizers for the day. “They stay, they talk, they visit and just have fun.”

Voloshin said the center’s board of directors hope to keep highlighting the barn as a venue for all types of rented events, from graduation and wedding parties to special happenings, such as the Cowboy Poetry Night.

With internet access, new heating and other ongoing renovations, Voloshin said the center will continue to offer whatever it can for people in the area.

“There’s a lot of people can do out here,” she said. “It’s just whatever your imagination can come up with.”