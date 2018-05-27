Family of second Grand Old West Days rodeo roping accident asks for help

CRAIG — A serious pelvic injury to a participant in jackpot roping at Grand Old West Days hurt on Saturday night is likely to need five to six months of recovery, and his family have asked for help.

Brannon Valliant suffered the traumatic injury during the team roping jackpot in Craig at the Colorado State High School Finals where his son is competing, according to Colorado State High School Rodeo Association.

Valliant was flown to Denver where he had surgery and his family learned that it might be five to six months before he’s back on his feet.

“During this time Brannon will be unable to work so I am trying to raise $5,000 to help offset their medical expenses,” wrote Dave Walker on a Go Fund Me page he set up on behalf of his sister, Shelly, Valliant’s wife.

“If you are able anything would help. Thank you for your generosity,” the post reads.

In the first day, 23 people helped to raise nearly $2,000 at gofundme.com/valliant-family.

The accident was one of two to occur during the weekend. On Friday, Craig’s Kasen Brennise was pulled off his horse during the tie down roping, suffering a concussion and a laceration to the chin.