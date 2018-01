Family night full of smiles at Moffat County Christian Academy

CRAIG — Families explored the new Moffat County Christian Academy during a family night Wednesday. Teachers were busy decorating classrooms and visiting with students excited to begin a new year in a new school. On Jan. 8, the new school will open with about 65 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The school has replaced Calvary Baptist School, which closed in December. The change is primarily a result of growing enrollment and a desire to cater to all Christians.