Family feud: On the record for Dec. 8 to 10

Craig Police Department

Friday, Dec. 8

7:28 a.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, a caller reported a possible burglary at a trailer. They found the back door had been pried open, but were uncertain if anything was missing. The trailer was reportedly empty.

8:29 a.m. On the 1300 block of West Ninth Street, officers responded to a report of a theft. The caller stated both his vehicles were broken into, and a checkbook was stolen. One of the vehicles was unlocked. He was still checking to see if anything else was missing. He said he saw footprints in the snow.

10:16 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a sexual assault possibly involving a juvenile.

10:59 a.m. On the 800 block of Finley Lane, officers respond to a report of criminal mischief or burglary. Someone broke into an unlocked vehicle and took everything out of the console and glove box, leaving it strewn about the car. Nothing appeared to be missing.

11:10 a.m. On the 900 block of Alta Vista Drive, officers responded to a report of an assault following an altercation between sisters. The older sister did not want to do anything about it.

1:45 p.m. On the 900 block of Alta Vista Drive, officers responded to a report of an assault involving a mother and son. The mother did not want to pursue charges against her son.

4:09 p.m. At the Bank of the West, officer responded to a report of fraud potentially involving a case of elder financial exploitation.

4:11 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A caller stated a man who was very intoxicated brought a child into her room and was asking people for meth. He was described as older and short with blond hair. Officers responded to the scene and arrested a 35-year-old man from Craig on a felony warrant from the Department of Corrections.

5:34 p.m. On the 2200 block of Jeffcoat Drive, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A husband and wife were arguing after the wife looked at the husband's phone and found evidence he had been visiting dating websites. She then reportedly hit him. Officers arrested a 41-year-old woman from Craig for third-degree assault, domestic violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree introducing contraband. In jail, a detention officer found a plastic tube and some type of prescription medication for which she had no prescription.

9 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, a woman reported a female party had stolen her identity for the second time. The woman was trying to get into her accounts, but they had been locked by this person.

9:18 p.m. On the 3400 block of Ridgeview Road, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A man and woman were having an argument, and the woman started calling him names and threw several objects at him, striking him and causing injury. The 36-year-old Craig woman was arrested for third-degree assault and domestic violence.

10:15 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers responded to a report of a drug violation involving possible contraband in the jail.

Saturday, Dec. 9

12:28 p.m. Officers investigated a report of possible drug manufacturing.

12:30 p.m. On the 2200 block of West Third Street, a man said another man claiming to be a police officer stopped by his house. He seemed suspicious and was wearing normal clothes, had a cane and drove a Ford Excursion. He asked about where the man worked and why he worked in Steamboat Springs. The caller was advised to call back if the man returned.

12:33 p.m. On the 800 block of Exmoor Road, a caller reported receiving an IRS scam call. They didn't give out any information

1:08 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A woman reported her husband took her 8-year-old daughter and left the property. The daughter was screaming. The woman said they were in the process of a divorce and had no custody agreement yet. She later decided the contact was consensual.

1:27 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, a woman made a second report of identity theft.

5:51 p.m. On the 500 block of Green Street, a woman reported her cellphone stolen from her workplace. The phone showed a location in Shadow Mountain in the area of her work. She said she would get permission to return to work to see if she could locate her phone.

Sunday, Dec. 10

12:49 a.m. On the 2300 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that was running locked and apparently unoccupied. It turned out it was occupied by a traveler who was taking a rest.

7:31 a.m. On the 1500 block of Yampa Avenue, a caller reported smoke in the area. They couldn't see flames, nor could they determine which direction the smoke was coming from. Officers discovered the source was a coal-burning stove.

6:32 p.m. At mile marker 93 on U.S. Highway 40, officers responded to a car versus deer collision, leaving minor damage to the vehicle and injuring the deer, which had to be put down by an officer.

10:41 p.m. At the east Kum & Go, a caller reported a shoplifter, described as a white male, age 19 or 20, clean-shaven with blond hair wearing a black shirt and black jacket. The man reportedly took a pack of cigarettes. Officers were unable to locate him.