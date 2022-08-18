Family education series coming this fall

Connections 4 Kids will be launching a six-week training series for families with youth up to 8 years old.

The Positive Solutions for Families series will give local families information on how to promote social and emotional development and address challenging behavior in young children.

Parent Education Coordinator Cristina LaRose will be leading the sessions, bringing her 10 years of experience in education and working in the community. This six-week series is intended for any kind of family system including, parents, step-parents, grandparents and foster families.

Sessions are held once a week in the evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 through Nov. 1. LaRose said dinner will be provided at every class and child care is available upon request.

Registration for the series is open until Sept. 20. For any questions about this training or to register, email Cristina at cristina@connections4kids.org or call 970-824-1081.