Family Easter fun abounds at New Creation Church, Adventure Zone

Both a returning favorite and a new tradition kept Craig kids busy Saturday leading up to the Easter holiday, as egg hunts hosted by New Creation Church and Adventure Zone attracted big crowds.

Hundreds of kids and parents were out bright and early on the grounds of New Creation west of town, with 25,000 plastic eggs filled with candy and other surprises up for grabs, plus dozens of prize giveaways including bicycles and gift baskets.

Organizer Amber Goodenow noted the help of sponsors Subway, Walmart, The Copy Shop and Creative Arts with Julie, as well as the many volunteers within the church who aided with planning.

Months of preparation ultimately leads to a hunt that lasts less than 20 minutes, though that’s part of the excitement, she said.

“It goes fast, but it’s really fun to put it all together,” she said.

Bounce houses, bubble ponds, a petting zoo and other activities were also part of the good times. Goodenow estimated that the 25,000 eggs used is about as much as can fit within the space they use, though she hopes to keep giving out more and more prizes each year.

Recommended Stories For You

“It’s amazing to see how much the community still enjoys it,” Goodenow said. “Even after six years, we’re getting more and more people that come, and I think this was our best year yet.”

Later in the day was the egg hunt at Adventure Zone, the first time the new Craig business has offered it.

Owner Vaughn Slover said he was pleasantly surprised with the turnout, as a large crowd of kids took no time at all to gather up 500 eggs.

“Next year, we’re going to have three times as many eggs and three times the help,” he said.

The family activity center features a plethora of inflatable structures and slides, which children were bouncing on well after all the eggs were gathered.

“We love the community support,” Slover said. “This place is all about kids, and Easter is for kids.”