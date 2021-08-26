Fall sports preview: Bulldogs soccer prepare for strong season despite low numbers

Diego Quezada, right, head coach of the Moffat County High School boys soccer team, waits as some of his players prepare for practice Wednesday.

Eliza Noe / Craig Press

The boys soccer team gathered at one of the lower practice fields Wednesday, ready to take on Rifle High School on Monday. It was windy, but the Bulldogs started promptly at 5:30 p.m. to warm up.

This year, the Bulldogs have a small team — composed of mainly sophomores. Coach Diego Quezada said that around 70% of this year’s team are sophomores. Quezada said that though the team is young, they are looking to have a successful season this fall. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic shuffled school sports seasons, making the boys soccer team play in the spring instead of its usual season at the beginning of the school year.

“They’re a coachable group,” Quezada said. “If we can build from here, we’re going to have a successful season.”

Quezada said that the main strategy for the Bulldogs on Monday will be keeping a strong defense against the Bears.

“We really need to control the midfield,” he said. “Last season, there were a lot of games where we were tied 0-0, and toward the end of the game, we would drop. After so much defense, eventually they’re going to score.”

Quezada, who graduated from Moffat County High School in 2016, said that coaching the Bulldogs this season is something he looks forward to continuing.

“What I like about coaching is that I don’t have to constantly call plays,” he said. “The players get to do a lot of it themselves. I don’t have to stand on the sideline and tell them exactly what to do.”

Monday’s game against Rifle High School is at home, and the Bulldogs varsity team will kick off against the Bears at 4 p.m. with junior varsity to follow at 5:30 p.m.