Fall sports preview: Boys golf

Dave Andujo, left, and coach Tim Adams pose for a photo during practice last season at the Yampa Valley Golf Course.

Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

Before any of the rest of the fall teams even compete, Moffat County High School boys golf will already be midway through its schedule, which most recently had the team playing Monday at Grand Junction’s Tiara Rado and Tuesday at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale.

Aside from regular practices and qualifying rounds to determine who will represent the squad at various tourneys, the Bulldogs will have to wait until relatively late to tee off at Yampa Valley Golf Course, with their home event scheduled for mid-September.

In his third year coaching, Adams currently has nine total players on the roster; besides the five he took to Montrose, juniors Easton Eckroth, Easton Briggs and Tucker Sterle, and freshman Jayden Evenson round out the team.

“There’s still a lot of competition for those spots, it’s not just a given,” Adams said.

The golf team saw a boost in 2020 numbers when uncertainty about football season led several pigskin players to the links, though the Bulldog gridiron program eventually did wind up playing in the fall rather than spring.

And, while Adams certainly wouldn’t mind more players, he understands how tricky it is to commit to two activities at once.

“Sometimes when a kid tries to do both sports, they’re not good at either one, so I totally get it,” he said.

Last fall also saw senior Dave Andujo represent MoCo golf for the second consecutive year, shooting dual 80’s and ranking 31st of 84 total players.

In his fourth and final year of high school golf, he anticipates state is definitely a possibility, provided he stays with his mantra: Consistency.

“I’m trying to stay consistent with my swings since I’ve been out so much,” Andujo said.

Adams said that boys golf was one of the more “fortunate” sports during 2020, with minimal cancellations and fewer COVID restrictions.

“I’m anxious to get back to normal, especially in terms of schedule,” Adams said. “I’m excited to work with these guys. They’re a really good group of kids.”