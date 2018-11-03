Fall back as Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

An extra hour in the wee hours of the morning awaits the world as Daylight Saving Time concludes at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4.

The United States and other countries observing Daylight Saving Time will turn their clocks back one hour to acknowledge the “fall back” portion of the observance, which began March 11.

According to National Institute of Standards and Technology, 2018 is the 100th year the United States has formally recognized DST, which was formally introduced in the country in 1918.

The majority of US states and territories observe DST, with the exception of Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the state of Arizona, with the exception of the Navajo Indian Reservation, which does observe DST.

While many reasons for the practice have existed before its official implementation, according to NIST, the rules for DST changed in 2007 for the first time in more than 20 years.

“The new changes were enacted by the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which extended the length of DST in the interest of reducing energy consumption,” nist.gov states. “The rules increased the duration of DST by about one month. DST is now in effect for 238 days, or about 65 percent of the year.”