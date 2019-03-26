‘Fake’ money turns out to be smudged, real currency: On the Record — March 25

Craig Police Department

Monday, March 25

8:35 a.m. In Craig, police responded to a domestic violence report. A man and a woman were reportedly fighting before the man left the resident. Officers were unable to locate either party.

8:39 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police responded to a fraud report. A caller said a possible counterfeit $100 bill had been received, but officers found the bill to be smudged, but genuine, currency.

9:34 a.m. On the 300 block of East Sixth Street, officers responded to the reported theft of a wheelbarrow. Officers responded to at least one other theft call Monday on the 800 block of West First Street.

10:46 a.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, police responded to a report of a disturbance and arrested a 33-year-old Craig woman on suspicion of driving under the influence, DUI per se, and child abuse.

2:15 p.m. In Craig, police responded to a report of possible child abuse or neglect.

5:55 p.m. On the 600 block of Legion Street, officers responded to a report of a civil problem. It was a child custody dispute and the incident is under investigation.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 44 calls for service on Monday.