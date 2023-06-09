Faith: What is faith in Christ? Why do we need it and how do I gain it?

What is Faith? The Scriptures say, “I would show unto the world that faith is things which are hoped for and not seen; wherefore, dispute not because ye see not, for ye receive no witness until after the trial of your faith.”(Esther 12:6).

Faith is believing in something or someone we cannot see. However, it is not enough to have faith; we must also act on it.

In Acts 3, it says, “And a certain man lame from his mother’s womb was carried, whom they laid daily at the gate of the temple which is called Beautiful, to ask alms of them that entered into the temple; Who seeing Peter and John about to go into the temple asked an alms. And Peter, fastening his eyes upon him with John, said, look on us. And he gave heed unto them, expecting to receive something of them.”

Here we see the man act in faith. He turns to look at them when he is asked to. “Then Peter said, Silver and gold have I none; but such as I have give I thee: In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth rise up and walk. And he took him by the right hand and lifted him up: and immediately his feet and ankle bones received strength. And he leaping up stood, and walked, and entered with them into the temple, walking, and leaping and praising God.”

This man acted in faith and because of it was healed. Great blessings can come from acting in faith. When times of trial come, let us all act in faith so that we too can have those same blessings as the lame man. Why do we need faith? We need faith in God so that God can guide us. Miracles can be performed if we have faith.

Continuing the story of the lame man who meets Peter and John in the temple and is healed. The people marvel at this miracle. Peter teaches, “And his name through faith in his name hath made this man strong, whom ye see and know: yea, the faith which is by him hath given him this perfect soundness in the presence of you all.” (Acts 3)

God couldn’t perform miracles if we did not have faith. “For if there be no faith among the children of men God can do no miracle among them …” (Ether 12:12). Without faith, we cannot gain the power of God. “And Jesus said unto them, Because of your unbelief: for verily I say unto you, If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you.” (Matthew 17:20)

How do I gain faith? Neil Anderson taught, “Although your beginning fire of faith may be small, righteous choices bring greater confidence in God, and your faith grows.” You can also gain faith by reading the Scriptures. Ask God to know if they are true. Another way is by keeping the commandments and listening to God’s prophets and apostles.

“Look unto me in every thought; doubt not, fear not. Behold the wounds which pierced my side, and also the prints of the nails in my hands and feet; be faithful, keep my commandments, and ye shall inherit the kingdom of heaven. Amen.” (Doctrine and Covenants 6:36-37)

Rachel Sloan Courtesy photo

Rachel Sloan is a 14-year-old who enjoys soccer and volleyball. She is a ninth grader at Steamboat Springs Middle School. She firmly believes in Jesus Christ and loves to serve her fellow men.