Faith: We live in freedom because of Him

The Lord wants you to live in His liberty and freedom.

Rom. 6:6-7 “For we know that our old self was crucified with Him so that the body ruled by sin might be done away with, that we should no longer be slaves to sin — because anyone who has died has been set free from sin.” (NIV)

Our “old self” is the self that is patterned after Adam, and this is the part of us that has the tendency and the capacity to willfully sin. Those who live according to the law are continuously confronted by the law itself — the righteous standard of God.

And since no one can live without sin, there is a constant shame and sorrow because of that sin. Many seek to “turn over a new leaf,” only to find sin crouching under the next leaf. The legalistic one tries to reform himself, but the “old self” cannot be reformed.

Instead, it must be put to death with Christ on the cross. Jesus took the “old self” of us all to the cross and paid the sin debt for every single person who has ever, or will ever, live. Can you just try for a moment to imagine that cost!

What He purchased for us was freedom. We are free to live without the bondage of shame. We are free to say no to the sin that so easily entangles us. We are free to walk in the presence of God instead of running or hiding from Him.

Now, notice what Paul says what the outcome is in Eph. 4:22-24. “You were taught, with regard to your former way of life, to put off your old self, which is being corrupted by its deceitful desires; to be made new in the attitude of your minds; and to put on the new self, created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness.” (NIV)

And how is this accomplished? It can only happen as we daily abide in Him. Then we will know the truth, and the truth will set us free.

Dear Lord, help us today to not live as those who have no hope. Our hope is in You. Thank you for saving us from our bondage of sin and its penalty. We have been set free. Oh hallelujah! We are free indeed! In Jesus’ Name, amen.

Pastor Rod Compton

Courtesy photo

Rod Compton is a pastor with Craig’s Calvary Baptist Church.