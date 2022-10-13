Faith: The Lord wants you to experience real and abundant life

(Mt. 6:24) No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money (NIV).

As Jesus was sharing His message with those on the side of the mountain, He brings up this important point that has been a huge pitfall for many. Simply said, either God is God or something else will be.

Let me ask you a question today: If you had a bank account that would never run dry, do you think that you would be happy? History is replete with those who sought after the things of this world and found that nothing brought them the peace that they were looking for. Prince, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston are just a few examples. These were known as the best in their era and their genre, and yet they all died trying to fill the empty hole that was in their soul.

Later on, the apostle Paul made the same confession. As Saul, he was at the pinnacle of success. He was a leader of the Pharisees. He was well known and esteemed in his leadership. Many looked to him for direction and followed his directives.

But listen to the new heart of Paul in these two passages. (Phil. 3:4-6) Though I myself have reasons for such confidence. If someone else thinks they have reasons to put confidence in the flesh, I have more: circumcised on the eighth day, of the people of Israel, of the tribe of Benjamin, a Hebrew of Hebrews; in regard to the law, a Pharisee; as for zeal, persecuting the church; as for righteousness based on the law, faultless.

(Phil. 4:11-13) I am not saying this because I am in need, for I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances. I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through Him Who gives me strength (NIV).

All you will ever need is found in a real relationship with Jesus. He will meet all of your needs according to His riches in glory. We simply need to turn to Him and then trust Him in all of our ways. When we do, we can also say with Paul, “I can do all this through Him Who gives me strength.”

Dear Lord, help us to realize today that nothing is more important than knowing You and abiding in Your presence. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

Rod Compton is the Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Craig. He can be reached at: pastorrod77@yahoo.com .