Faith: The Lord is mercifully slow to anger

Nahum 1:3: The Lord is slow to anger but great in power; the Lord will not leave the guilty unpunished. His way is in the whirlwind and the storm, and clouds are the dust of His feet.

The Lord is slow to anger. Amen! God has every right to be angry. We have continually chosen our own way instead of His. We daily fall into the “self” trap, and it seems we will never figure out that His ways are always best. And yet He is patient. He waits. He withholds His righteous anger. He looks with love upon every person, every day, all the time.

I’m not sure we fully comprehend His great power. He could crush all of creation with the word of His mouth. He has every right to do so. We tend to fear all of the wrong things in this world when we should understand what it is to fear the Lord. One day, and I believe very soon, the wrath of God will fall. It is coming. It is due. It is more than deserved. And yet He is patient. He waits. He continues to give people a chance to come to Him.

2 Peter 3:9: The Lord is not slow in keeping His promise, as some understand slowness. Instead He is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.

And that is why He waits. That is why He has not unleashed His righteous judgment. He can, and He will. But He waits because He loves. He loves you so much. Will you receive His grace? Will you accept His love? Will you take that love and then spread it to others around you? The guilty will be punished. Jesus took your punishment so that you could go free. Will you repent and come to Him? He is waiting patiently. But He will come soon.

Matthew 24:44: So you also must be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you do not expect Him.

Dear Lord, thank You that You are slow to anger. You are so patient with us. You are a loving Father that cares so much for His children. You are so patient. How can this be? In Jesus Name, Amen.

