Faith: The Eternal Perspective

We all die. There are none that escape it.

Now my focus and thought upon that is not a morbid one but the statistical and logical outcome of all people.

If our lives are limited to about 70-90 years and after that most believe something happens and that “something” is forever, what would be the most logical and practical and biblical preparation?

In other words, what kind of people ought we to be if this is the case for all?

Many, I dare say most will agree. However, we can listen to what people say but what do they do about this eternal truth? The truth we all die and something will happen.

Ecc 12:13 Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man.

Ecc 12:14 For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil.

Trying to lengthen our days longer than the divine allotted time is, as the Bible calls it, “a grasping of the wind.” Simple exercise and you can try it. Take your hand out and grab the air.

You can’t. That is what God likens to us trying to extend or expand that which He has already determined.

The truth for those with a biblical worldview is that anything done outside of Jesus Christ is not eternally lasting. It will not last, it will not profit and there is not return for your work and investment. The work that we do is faith. The investment is entrusting everything to God.

In this life we put so much of our roots into rotten rocky soil. We trust and pursue so much that is ridiculously fleeting. Things that are not for God’s glory.

Mar 8:35 For whosoever will save his life shall lose it; but whosoever shall lose his life for my sake and the gospel’s, the same shall save it.

Mar 8:36 For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?

The world has always hated and ridiculed those that were eternally focused. They would say that my head was in the clouds, but it was far higher and focused farther than that.

Many may have thought they gained. Much of what they did, accomplished, and accumulated they would call gain or profit but it was not. It is not because it was not for eternity and for God’s glory.

The prophets and the apostles and many that have gone before us gained repute because of their eternal perspective and what actually profits. They were also hated and persecuted for it. It is where we need to live and think though also.

The profit in this life is knowing and being found in Him. All that we do or put our hands to must be shrouded in this truth. All that we do should be led by Him and governed by Him.

If death is inevitable for all, how much more should mankind’s focus be an eternal one? Without a relationship and salvation found only in the Eternal One, then that finite perspective can be a fearful one. However, those that have put all their trust in Jesus Christ, this eternal perspective is a joyful one and not one that is only surrounded by “death.”

Pastor Wyatt Stockton serves at Ridgeview Church of God in Craig.