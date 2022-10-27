Faith: Peace in our unsettled world comes from the Lord

Peace can be hard to find in our changing, unsettled times. Our whole world is changing. There are new world leaders, there are violent wars in parts of the world, and there is possibly even climate change.

Our state is changing. Elections will bring new leaders, the economy is changing, and there is change with how our state resources are being managed. Our community is changing. Our roads are being repaired (positive change), some long-time businesses are closing, we are having a housing problem, and our economic base is changing.

Families change all the time. New babies are born, children grow up and go to college and move out of the home, people get married and more babies are born, and eventually people retire and move into a new phase of their lives.

Love INC is changing. We are still working at our regular busy pace with coats being distributed, planning for Thanksgiving food boxes, and fundraising; however, even as the seasons change Love INC is looking at bigger changes in the near future as we look for a new executive director and adjust our work load to fit the new person (whoever that may be). Our lives are so unsettled due to all these changes it can be hard to sleep at night with peace being so elusive.

The Bible gives us guidance through this unsettled life and helps us know where to find that elusive peace. Psalm 29:11 says peace is a gift from God. “The Lord gives strength to his people; the Lord blesses his people with peace” (NIV).

Peace comes from trusting God. Isaiah 26:3 states, “You (God) will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you” (NIV). Peace come from knowing God and the Salvation He offers through the sacrifice of his Son on the cross, and you don’t even have to fully understand how that works!

“The peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Phil. 4:7). So we can see that the Bible is making it plain that peace comes from accepting God’s leadership for us throughout all the changes in our world.

With all of the changes and upsets we deal with in our lives it is vital that we recognize that the world can’t give us the true and lasting peace we need. Yes, we can find transitory peace by listening to calm music, eating a comfort meal, being with friends, and having enough financial resources to pay our bills, but that won’t last.

It only takes a catastrophic occurrence in our life to destroy that type of peace. Deep and lasting peace can only come from Jesus. The Bible is clear that we have peace with God through Jesus, not though the world. Jesus told his disciples, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid” (John 14:27, NIV). Those words give access to a true peace that lasts.

I personally am dealing with many of the changes listed above, and I am sure many of you are, too. But I can cling to all of the peace God assures each of us we can have. I pray that all of you, my family in reality and in community, can access the same lasting peace offered through Christ.

The Apostle Paul voiced my sentiments best: “Now may the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times and in every way. The Lord be with all of you” (2 Thessalonians 3:16, NIV).

Patricia Jones is the executive director of Love INC of the Yampa Valley. Reach her at loveincpat@yahoo.com .