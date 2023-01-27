Faith: Look for God’s fingerprints and you will find them

The young, ruddy shepherd boy, David, was anointed as king of Israel after King Saul disobeyed the Lord (1 Sam. 15:1–16:13). However, that does not mean Saul was immediately removed from the throne.

Saul continued as king over Israel for a time even though God had anointed David to take Saul’s place.

David ended up serving the very man whom he would replace. David entered Saul’s service in order to minister to Saul in his suffering.

I think there are some life lessons that we can see in David’s story here that are pertinent for us. Theses lessons are found in the Psalms penned by David at this time in his life; Psalm 8 and Psalm 19.

First, we see that David knew God personally through the Lord’s revelation of himself in creation.

Psalm 8:1 O LORD, our Lord, how majestic is your name in all the earth! You have set your glory above the heavens … 3 When I look at your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars, which you have set in place …

Psalm 19:1 The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky above proclaims his handiwork. 2 Day to day pours out speech, and night to night reveals knowledge.

In addition to David’s Jewish upbringing, his time out in the fields tending sheep solidified his person knowledge and belief in God.

We need the same experience. At times, God seems distant and it is wholly understandable that one might question His existence. The Apostle Paul exhorts us in his letter to the Romans, that God is clearly seen in nature and we have no justification to deny His existence:

Romans 1:18 For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who by their unrighteousness suppress the truth. 19 For what can be known about God is plain to them, because God has shown it to them. 20 For his invisible attributes, namely, his eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made. So they are without excuse.

Secondly, David’s knowledge of God was furthered by his immersion in the scriptures available to him. He writes:

Psalm 19:7 The law of the Lord is perfect, reviving the soul; the testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple; 8 the precepts of the Lord are right, rejoicing the heart; the commandment of the Lord is pure, enlightening the eyes; 9 the fear of the Lord is clean, enduring forever; the rules of the Lord are true, and righteous altogether. 10 More to be desired are they than gold, even much fine gold; sweeter also than honey and drippings of the honeycomb. 11 Moreover, by them is your servant warned; in keeping them there is great reward.

We come to faith through the understanding of our need for a savior as we allow God to speak to us through his written word available to us. Writing to his son in the faith, Timothy, the Apostle Paul reminds him (and us) of the power and personal nature of the Bible:

2 Timothy 3:14 But as for you, continue in what you have learned and have firmly believed, knowing from whom you learned it 15 and how from childhood you have been acquainted with the sacred writings, which are able to make you wise for salvation through faith in Christ Jesus. 16 All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, 17 that the man of God may be competent, equipped for every good work.

I encourage you, as you enjoy all that Northwest Colorado offers in terms of recreation and enjoyment, look for the fingerprints of God in what you see. Take time also to read or re-read the Bible. This time of year is perfect to set a goal of reading through the entire Bible, or at least the New Testament.

As you do these two things, God will become real to you and you will be made wise for salvation through faith in Jesus Christ.

Len Browning is the lead pastor of the Journey at First Baptist Church in Craig. He may be reached at pastorlen@craigjc.org .