Faith: Jesus is the gift





John 1:1-14: In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through Him all things were made; without Him nothing was made that has been made. In Him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. There was a man sent from God whose name was John. He came as a witness to testify concerning that light, so that through him all might believe. He himself was not the light; he came only as a witness to the light. The true light that gives light to everyone was coming into the world. He was in the world, and though the world was made through Him, the world did not recognize Him. He came to that which was His own, but His own did not receive Him. Yet to all who did receive Him, to those who believed in His name, He gave the right to become children of God — children born not of natural descent, nor of human decision or a husband’s will, but born of God. The Word became flesh and made His dwelling among us. We have seen His glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth. (NIV)

There is perhaps no more significant passage in all of scripture about the gift of Jesus Christ to this world. John begins at the beginning. Jesus was there in the beginning and in the act of creation, He was the voice, or word of God; the projection of God in every way; the Logos.

We use the word logo to depict something that we can’t exactly put into words. When the beginning began, the Word was already there. Through Him, all things were made. He was there before anything was made. And, He holds all things together.

Col. 1:15-17: The Son is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation. For in Him all things were created: things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things have been created through Him and for Him. He is before all things, and in Him all things hold together. (NIV)

Jesus is the logo, the projection of God in a way that we can see Him, and have fellowship with Him, and know Him. To all who will receive Him and believe on His name, they are born the children of God.

Are you a child of God? Are you born again? Is He your Father? That’s why Jesus came. He was born in a sheep stall, placed in a manger and the shepherds came to behold the Lamb that was slain before the beginning of the world. He paid a debt that He did not owe to free anyone who will come to Him and trust Him by faith.

Dear LORD, thank You for coming into this world and showing us Who You are and what You are like. You are ultimate and complete love and You demonstrate that love in Your Son Jesus. He gave His very life for us. We praise You LORD. In Jesus Name, Amen

Pastor Rod Compton leads Calvary Baptist Church.