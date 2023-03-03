Faith: I will not be alone

Have you ever noticed how life has a mind of its own, and despite the best laid plans, anything can happen and often does. How do we deal with it? Where do we turn when our lives go haywire and expectations are shattered?

This year has started off a little bumpy for my family. We sent our son off on a two-year mission to Canada for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It was a bittersweet experience. We lost a beloved dog. My father had a stroke and passed away. And then we found out our oldest son

had a benign brain tumor and needed surgery.

Through all of this, I have remained steady, focused on Jesus Christ, with my faith not wavering and my confidence strong.

We traveled to Idaho to be there while our son had the surgery. It was scheduled to last six hours and I was prepared. I had snacks, phone chargers, drinks, a book and a crochet project. We had prayed with and over our son and for those that would be operating on him. I knew all would be well. My faith kept me solid and focused.

Right until we reached hour nine of the supposed six-hour surgery. At that moment in the ninth hour, I was like Peter. Up until then I was taking steps on the water, no sinking, no floundering.

Until that sudden moment when I wasn’t. I was sinking fast, and to be honest, I was freaking out.

Matthew 14:30 “But when he saw the wind boisterous, he was afraid; and beginning to sink, he cried, saying, Lord, save me.”

And at that moment I, like Peter in the New Testament, cried out in prayer. Because for that

moment, in that instant, I could not do it alone.

Matthew 14:31 “And immediately Jesus stretched forth his hand, and caught him, and said unto him, O thou of little faith, wherefore didst thou doubt?”

And like Peter, my answer came immediately and firmly. I knew I was not alone and not forsaken. I just knew whatever came next, whatever the outcome of the surgery, I was not alone. And whatever else 2023 will bring, I will not be alone. My missionary will continue to thrive. I will see my father again.

And not more than five minutes later we got an update that our son was doing great — all was well. I have always considered myself a woman of strong faith. My testimony of and faith in Jesus Christ developed at a fairly young age. I tackle life’s challenges with faith expecting to walk on water.

When we plan and expect to walk on water, to see the successes and dreams we’ve worked for come together, it can be scary when that doesn’t happen. We sink beneath the waves. But we can always reach out to the Savior in prayer, and he will be there to lift us once again, stronger and better than we thought we could ever be.

Lynn Luna

Lynn Luna is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She currently serves in the Craig Stake of the church as a counselor in the Relief Society, one of the oldest women’s organizations in the world. Luna also teaches a Scripture study class for the high school students in her church congregation. She lives in Hot Sulphur Springs with her family, dogs and chickens.