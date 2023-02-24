Faith: God is just

God is just. He alone is pure and complete justice. He is the only good and holy impartial judge of all the earth.

I always smirk when what we have in the USA is referred to as a justice system. It is not that. Not by a long shot. It is a legal system loosely based on the truths of an Almighty God. There is not pure justice yet.

In taking on this topic today I am so aware of what is going on around us, and it is no mistake or coincidence that God is true and declares and shows Himself just and justice in Heaven and Earth.

Is He not still just when nations invade other nations?

Is He not still just when nations are bombing and launching missiles at one another?

Is He not pure and an unmixed judge when there is evil legislation and the wicked rule over the righteous?

Is He not a God of justice when what happens to so many appears to be unjust in our eyes?

Is He not a good judge still when you feel the sentence pronounced over you emotionally and mentally seems anything but good?

The Lord God does not change. He is a good judge and alone executes pure justice.

Mal 3:6 For I am the Lord, I change not; therefore ye sons of Jacob are not consumed.

Heb 13:8 Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever.

Num 23:19 God is not man, that he should lie, or a son of man, that he should change his mind. Has he said, and will he not do it? Or has he spoken, and will he not fulfill it?

His justice is like that. It endures and does not change.

Here is the powerful truth from the Word of God that would help and encourage many. Every time the word “just” or “justice” is used in the Bible, it is the Hebrew word for righteousness. In the Bible the word justice is more accurately translated as righteousness and is most often used as “righteous.”

As if our generation needed more of an example of the unwavering purity of the justice of God.

2Co 5:21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.

Isa 53:10 Yet it pleased the Lord to bruise him; he hath put him to grief: when thou shalt make his soul an offering for sin, he shall see his seed, he shall prolong his days, and the pleasure of the Lord shall prosper in his hand.

Isa 53:11 He shall see of the travail of his soul, and shall be satisfied: by his knowledge shall my righteous servant justify many; for he shall bear their iniquities.

So when we consider the world and all that is transpiring, we can rest in the truth that God is a pure and holy judge. More than that, His justice IS righteousness. He does all things with a holy purity that is beyond comprehension.

This is the question: “Shall not the judge of the earth do right?” as it says in Genesis 18.

Of course He will. He alone executes justice with pure righteousness. All of God’s justice is righteousness. Those that put their trust in Him can rest in this truth. When there seems to be no justice or fairplay on earth, God sees it all. His righteousness will reign supreme in the end. No doubt can change it. No speculation can stop the righteous outcomes that God will execute.

