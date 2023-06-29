Faith: Finding unity instead of division

My wife, Christine, and I have been fortunate and privileged enough to be able to visit the Holy Land with side trips to Jordan and Egypt four times with each trip taking three weeks to complete. One tour guide that we had for a number of those trips was a Jewish person who believes in Jesus (Yeshua) as her personal Lord and Savior.

She did not like or appreciate the term Messianic Jew, but only referred to herself as having a personal relationship with Jesus. Since she was raised in Judaism she did not have a fully developed sense of the history of Christianity and therefore had many questions about current Christianity and how it developed over time.

One question that this guide dealt with was how many denominations we have in Christianity. She asked how many denominations existed and at that time my answer was approximately 30,000 denominations although it has grown to approximately 45,000 denominations currently.

The guide asked me for a quick rundown on the history of Christian denominations and I replied that all Christians were unified for the first 1,000 years until in approximately 1054 Eastern Orthodoxy separated from the Western Church (Roman Catholicism). For the next 500 years Roman Catholicism remained unified until the time of Martin Luther when the Western Church separated into the Protestant and the Roman Catholic denominations. Since that time the number of denominations, primarily within the Protestant field, has grown to an astronomical number.

The next question that I received dealt with why the number was so large. Didn’t we all agree that we believed in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior and that we needed to have a personal relationship with Him? Didn’t we all believe that Jesus Christ is God, as in God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit. Didn’t we all believe that we must be baptized in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Didn’t we all believe that we must participate in communion (the Lord’s Supper, Holy Eucharist, Mass) as Jesus directed us?

Her questions seemed so simple and should be answered with a resounding “yes” by all Christians, yet we continue to split and divide rather than seek unity in our faith during these difficult times. Although this is not the first time in history that we have had difficult times, the loss of direction, the loss of faith in the Holy Scripture as the inspired Word of God in the secular world, and the separation from the faith of our fathers in today’s world is telling in the fact that we are losing our moral compass.

Her questions and my own desire to come to a better understanding of my faith has developed into a desire to find things in common with other Christian denominations and to search for unity in the faith rather than point fingers at those who are not in the same denomination. I can tell you from personal experience that when you are in other parts of the world, such as the Middle East, one is characterized by being observed as a Christian rather than being of a particular denomination. One is judged there more by what they observe being done by a person rather than by how your belief system varies from another person.

So, my question to you is this. Can we find ways to come together as Christians and find unity, one with another, rather than division and divisiveness? Can we drop the finger pointing and feelings of superiority over other denominations for the sake of the One who died for us, took away our sins, and grants us life everlasting or will we continue to splinter, divide and not be distinguished from the world? Please worship at the church of your choice this and every Sunday and please find a way to love one another as we love Him.

The Rev. Bain White is the priest/pastor at St. Mark’s Church of Grace, Craig, Colorado. He may be reached at office@stmarksepiscopal-lcog.org