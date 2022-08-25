Faith: Don’t miss your opportunity to meet with your Heavenly father

It was on this day in 1920 that the 19th Amendment was proclaimed by the secretary of state as being part of the Constitution of the United States; the 19th gave women the right to vote.

Throughout history there have been numerous paradigm shifts. (A paradigm shift is an important change that happens when the usual way of thinking about or doing something is replaced by a new and different way).

Sometimes the event is noted as such, but other times it is only with the passing of time that people begin to see how much the event affected them. Certainly, the elevating of status has a profound impact on individuals and thus the impact that those people could have on others.

For instance, if you were a slave and then you were given your freedom your outlook would be different than that of a person who had never been held in a servile sense.

Note what the apostle Paul wrote to the churches in Galatia and Rome: Gal 4 4 But when the fullness of the time came, God sent forth His Son, born of a woman, born under the Law, 5 so that He might redeem those who were underthe Law, that we might receive the adoption as sons. 6 Because you are sons, God has sent forth the Spirit of His Son into our hearts, crying, “Abba! Father!” 7 Therefore you are no longer a slave, but a son; and if a son, then an heir through God.

Romans 8 14 For all who are being led by the Spirit of God, these are sons of God. 15 For you have not received a spirit of slavery leading to fear again, but you have received a spirit of adoption as sons by which we cry out, “Abba! Father!” 16 The Spirit Himself testifies with our spirit that we are children of God, 17 and if children, heirs also, heirs of God and fellow heirs with Christ, if indeed we suffer with Him so that we may also be glorified with Him.

I hope you can see what a major shift Jesus is proclaiming. We can move from a life of slavery to sin into a life not only free, but as a son or daughter of God and a joint heir with Jesus. If you are in that category, then your outlook should be one that includes passing on the information that God, through Jesus Christ can and does change your status and will in fact elevate you by His power.

Many people would never dream of missing their opportunity to vote, but they will often miss their opportunity to meet with their Heavenly father. I pray that you find your way to God’s house this Sunday and embrace what God will do if you respond to Him. If you have a church home, I encourage you to be there Sunday. If you do not have one, we invite you to join us at Craig Christian Church.

Dr. L. S. Middleton is the Sr. Minister at Craig Christian Church. All Scripture is taken from the New American Bible unless otherwise noted.