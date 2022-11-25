Faith: Believe and He will handle the rest

Faith is a unique form of trust that binds the Spirit and the heart together with the believer’s God. It is the fruit of belief. Synonyms include assurance and confidence.

As a disciple of Jesus Christ, I know faith is a force unlike anything worldly. It can be as small as a mustard seed or swell in the heart and burst through countenance and deeds. It guides souls through the thickest mists of darkness and out of the bonds of the adversary.

A firm faith offers safety to the heart, soul and nervous system of the individual despite the unsafe conditions of the world. It helps us seek security in our Savior, Jesus Christ, and trust that He will show us how to return to Our Heavenly Father safely.

In the Book of Mormon, the Prophet Ether teaches: “that by faith all things are fulfilled.” (Ether 12:3) Then Moroni recounts several examples of miracles that were performed by man’s simple faith. What a simple task that is asked of us. Believe.

Believe in Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. He will handle the rest. He will supplicate and deliver you. He will guide and direct you. He desires for you to know Him, to trust Him. He desires to give you the righteous desires of your heart. He wants all things to work for your benefit. He loves you. You are His precious child.

Ether 12:11 “Wherefore, by faith was the law of Moses given. But in the gift of his Son hath God prepared a more excellent way; and it is by faith that it hath been fulfilled.”

All things depend on our faith in Him, including salvation. The law of Moses taught the ways by which we should lead a righteous life. The Gospel of Christ offers us salvation through His atonement through faith in Him that we may have eternal life. We will not be doomed by mortal weakness.

He will deliver us redemption and opportunities to take the holier path. Faith is exercised in decision-making when we are presented with the opportunity to use our agency. Do we trust the miracles we have already witnessed and the blessings delivered by His grace? Will we decide to take the authority upon ourselves to control the situation, or will we exercise faith in Christ to atone and lead us toward salvation?

We have a choice in how to behave and treat others despite our feelings. We have a choice to believe in goodness no matter what is happening around us. Faith is peace and joy when the adversary wants us to feel anger and bitterness. Faith is participating in righteous actions when temptation offers instant gratification. Faith knows that you will be blessed with eternal love and miracles by our Savior, Jesus Christ.

Katie King

Katie King is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Rangely Ward. She loves living, learning and teaching the Gospel with her family.