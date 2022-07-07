Faith: Are you abiding in the Lord’s presence?

The Lord wants you to experience real and abundant life: Read through this passage slowly and allow it to simmer upon your soul.

Ps. 27:1-4 The Lord is my light and my salvation — whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life — of whom shall I be afraid? When the wicked advance against me to devour me, it is my enemies and my foes who will stumble and fall. Though an army besiege me, my heart will not fear; though war break out against me, even then I will be confident. One thing I ask from the Lord, this only do I seek: that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to gaze on the beauty of the Lord and to seek Him in His temple. (NIV)

This is perhaps my second favorite Psalm, right behind Psalm 23. What do you seek from the Lord? Do you desire wealth, fame, promotion? There is no doubt that the Lord can provide those things, but they are just things. They are fleeting and temporary.

David certainly had all of these things as king of Israel. But that is not what his heart sought from the Lord. Instead, David had enough wisdom to know that these things cannot bring what we are looking for.

It is the Lord that is our light and our salvation. With Him in our lives — or rather should I say with us in His life — we have absolutely nothing to fear. He is our stronghold and our fortress. No matter how strong the attacks are that come against us, He is stronger.

So, because David was living in the Lord’s presence and enjoying His fellowship, what was it that David really desired more than anything else? He just wanted to be in with Him continuously. He didn’t want to be a once-a-week worshipper.

He didn’t want to be an every-once-in-a-while type of follower. He wanted to dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of his life. The word dwell here means to come and stay. It is the same as the Greek word meno, which means to abide.

Are you abiding in the Lord’s presence continuously? Or do you find yourself distracted by the lures of this world. They may seem important, but they are nothing compared to the knowledge of truly knowing, living and abiding in His abundant life for us.

Dear Lord, please help us to stay. We are a wandering lot. We are easily distracted by the things of this world. Our minds and hearts and souls must be ever pointed to You. You are our all in all. In Jesus Name, Amen.

Rod Compton is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Craig.