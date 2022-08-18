Faith: All things denote there is a God

This photo was taken on Interstate 70 east of Richfield, Utah, on the drive home to Craig.

Cuyler Meade/Courtesy photo

I’m writing this from the passenger seat of the family car as my dear wife takes a turn at the wheel on our journey home to Craig from Southern California.

We’re on Interstate 70 in Eastern Utah, between Richfield, Utah, and the Colorado state line. If you know the drive, we fairly recently passed Eagle Canyon at the time of the writing of this paragraph.

Before me lies a vast expanse of gently rolling yellow plains, dotted by variously dense green and brown bushes and trees. A broad universe of vaguely ominous clouds populates the sky above the horizon. Behind me are, among other wonders, a breathtaking series of brilliantly colorful, artfully crafted terrains, including red rocks, obelisk-like earthen columns, deep, jagged slot canyons, striped mesas, monumental formations and stunning vistas that defy description and imagination. And even now, in the time it took to write that sentence, we have returned to a landscape of impossibly beautiful red- and sand-colored cliffs of a majesty I can only call divine.

Over my family’s last few days, we’ve witnessed the masterworks of the Creator in fast forward. From serene and spectacular Pacific Beach, to the low American desert, to the magnificent mountains, to the drama of this Eastern Utah spectacle — some of the Lord’s finest work has been displayed before our eyes.

In my church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we are blessed with a book of scripture that we read as a powerful companion to the Bible: the Book of Mormon. In that sacred text are the words of prophets like those of the Old and New Testaments, including one named Alma, who adds beautifully to our testimonies of the savior, Jesus Christ.

At one point in the book, Alma finds himself in the position to defend God’s truth against a conniving, manipulative and, frankly, brilliant denier of Christ. This man had gone about the region declaring there was no God and would be no savior. He affirmed that Alma and others who preached the gospel of Jesus Christ were liars with no evidence to support their claims of an unseen God and a Christ who at that time was yet to be born. In forthright debate with this man, Alma asked a question.

“What evidence have ye that there is no God, or that Christ cometh not?” Alma asked. “I say unto you that ye have none, save it be your word only.”

Then, testifying of his own personal spiritual certainty in their divine reality, Alma went a step further and offered the following evidence of God and Christ.

“All things denote there is a God; yea, even the earth, and all things that are upon the face of it, yea, and its motion, yea, and also all the planets which move in their regular form do witness that there is a Supreme Creator.”

Friends, the best evidence of the divine reality of Christ, the surety of His perfect atonement and the actuality of His miraculous resurrection is the testimony of the Holy Ghost in our own hearts. But let me tell you, if you feel your spiritual search for truth is coming up empty, I can’t overstate the value of a moment or two out in God’s masterpiece of planetary creation. Particularly in Moffat County, we are blessed extraordinarily with proximity to such natural galleries of divine artistry. Boost your spiritual attunement with a visit to the Creator’s workshop.

Look around. Look up. Look inward. God is there. All things denote there is a God. Your pain, your peace, your joy and your journey. Inside our overstuffed car, my family; outside it, the ancient and ongoing work of His hand. It’s all proof positive of a loving, living, literal God.

Cuyler Meade is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, attending the Craig 2nd Ward with his family, which includes his wife, Sarah, and six young children.