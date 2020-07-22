Fair moving forward with shows and sale with restrictions in place

Trinity Boulger leads her goat into the ring for judging at the Moffat County Fair goat show in 2019.

Searching for some sense of normalcy in the middle of summer, the Moffat County Fair will try to provide some with its week-long fair the first week of August. However, things will look slightly different due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, the Moffat County Fair will not host the PRCA Rodeo, nor will it hold a pie-eating contest, bingo, bounce houses for kids, bucking bulls or rock walls among a handful of other cuts to the fair. While it may be disappointing for residents to see a number of fun activities cancelled at the fair this summer, the top priority for the fair is the livestock sale to help the 4-H and FFA kids make some money after months of hard work.

According to Kyler Scott, who is on the livestock committee for the Fair, said that while restrictions will make it difficult to hold the sale and the housing as normal, the fair is planning on housing livestock at the fair per usual, while adding in some layers of social distancing as best as they can.

“As of right now, that’s the plan,” Scott said. “It will all be based on how our numbers are so we can space everybody out the best as we can. With the current restrictions the Governor has, we’re going to let everyone house their animals at the fair.

“Should things go crazy in the next few weeks and restrictions change, then we might have to move to kids showing off their trailers in a jackpot-style to help these kids sell their animals.”

It may be challenging overall to house every competitor’s animals at the fairgrounds with restrictions, but Scott says the fair board is doing all that it can to accomplish that feat, including posting signs and encouraging the flow of traffic into and out of the barns in a timely fashion.

“We’re not just going to be hanging out like we always have,” Scott said. “The exhibitors and parents, we understand you’re going to be in there and be busy, but we’re going to discourage gathering like there has been in years past.”

Scott added that most entries are the same as they were last year.

When it comes to the Aug. 8 livestock sale, Scott said the fair will do all that it can to accommodate not only competitors and their family, but also prospective buyers to make sure the competitors’ hard work can be seen while still falling under COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

Those in attendance are asked to practice social distancing to make sure the sale happens without any issues.

“As long as we can do the shows and the sales for the livestock kids – we’re not trying to pick favorites – but as long as those kids can have a show and sale and make their money back, that’s all that matters to us this year,” Scott said.

The Moffat County Fair will also host a Family Rodeo at 6 p.m. Aug.7, where you can enter a team of four for Ranch Games to race through an obstacle course for a chance to win some pigs. Following the family rodeo, those in attendance are encouraged to stick around and watch local entertainers Jordan Wilson and Black Mountain Riot perform.

For a full list of events at the week-long Moffat County fair, please visit moffatcountyfair.com.

