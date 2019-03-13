Facebook fail: Multiple sources report social media outages

Facebook and the Facebook-owned photo app Instagram were down for some users Wednesday, March 1,3 according to CNET.com.

The social networks have been having issues since abou 9 a.m. Pacific Time, according to tracking site Down Detecter.

Some users have posted on Twitter that they’re seeing a message saying Facebook is “down for maintenance.”

As a result of the outage, Craig Press was unable to share stories via Facebook on Wednesday.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps,” a Facebook spokesperson said in an email. “We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”