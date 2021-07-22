Extreme drought still covers Moffat County, experts say
According to this week’s Drought Monitor — part of the National Centers for Environmental Information’s climate data — Moffat County’s drought situation continues to be considered in the worst category of states across the nation.
In the report, Moffat County and other parts of Northwest Colorado are listed as D4, or “exceptional drought.” To be considered D4, an area’s dust storms and topsoil removal are widespread and agricultural and recreational economic losses are large.
“Drought intensified in the worst-hit regions (of the United States), with the extreme to exceptional drought area also increasing this week, reaching a record high of 21.4% (of the country considered D4),” the report says. “The previous record high percent area in extreme to exceptional drought was 20.2% which occurred on August 7, 2012 and tied just last week.”
Droughts can become significant factors when it comes to devastating wildfires, according to drought.gov. Last week, Gov. Jared Polis declared an emergency in next-door Routt County after the Muddy Slide Fire burned over 4,000 acres. As of Wednesday, 70% of the Muddy Slide Fire was contained, and it is believed that the fire was caused by lightning.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Extreme drought still covers Moffat County, experts say
According to this week’s Drought Monitor — part of the National Centers for Environmental Information’s climate data — Moffat County’s drought situation continues to be considered in the worst category of states across the nation.