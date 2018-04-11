Experts to discuss expected flows, snowpack, more at State of the River in Craig

CRAIG — Want to know what weather patterns have caused the substandard snowpack across Colorado this winter? Want to know why the Yampa Basin was more fortunate than others? Attend the Moffat State of the River free public forum from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 19, at the Veterans Hall in Craig. A free light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m., and the program will follow at 6:15.

Assistant State Climatologist Becky Bolinger will discuss how this winter unfolded and talk about the weather patterns that have created a low snow year, on par with the record drought year of 2002. As attendees will hear, the Yampa River Basin is actually in a more fortunate position than many other Colorado waterways.

The meeting is sponsored by the Community Agriculture Alliance, the Colorado River District, the Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District and the Yampa-White-Green River Roundtable.

Also speaking will be Andy Mueller, the new general manager of the Colorado River District. Mueller is the new face of the River District, replacing the well-known water leader Eric Kuhn, who retired. Mueller will highlight River District priorities surrounding irrigated agriculture and Lake Powell, as well as speak about conditions at Elkhead Reservoir.

Other presenters include the following.

• Kevin McBride, manager of the Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District, will talk about snowpack and reservoir operations.

Recommended Stories For You

• Erin Light, Division 6 engineer, will address water administration.

• Jackie Brown, chair of the Yampa-White-Green River Roundtable, will give an update on water resources planning and actions.