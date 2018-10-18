Executive sessions to bookend Memorial Regional Health Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, Oct. 18

CRAIG — Executive sessions are scheduled at the beginning and near the end of the regular monthly meeting of the Memorial Regional Health Board of Trustees, set for Thursday, Oct. 18.

The meeting is open to the public and will begin with a board dinner at 5 p.m., followed by the meeting at 5:30 in the boardroom at The Memorial Hospital, 750 Hospital Loop.

The board plans to convene an executive session to receive specific legal advice on specific legal questions per C.R.S. § 24-6-402(4)(b).

The board will also welcome to Kyle Miller, the new vice president of clinical services, then provide an opportunity for the public to address the board.

Trustees will also consider adopting consent agenda items to approve meeting minutes and recommendations for projects and equipment made by the Finance Committee and will receive and vote on medical staff privileges. The agenda also includes cancelation of the December finance committee meeting and monthly reports from the chief financial officer and CEO.

The board plans to convene a second executive session for to review matters of negotiation pursuant to C.R.S. § 24-6-402(4)(e).

Recommended Stories For You

It will then consider approval of the 2019 budget and an opportunity put forward by the CEO.

To read the complete agenda, visit memorialregionalhealth.com/wp-content/uploads/10-18-18-BOT-Agenda-PLEASE-POST.pdf.