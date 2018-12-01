‘Exceptional effort’ propels Moffat County wrestlers to wins at Maverick Duals

GRAND JUNCTION — With small numbers on their roster, Moffat County High School wrestlers knew they would need to make up for that on the mat, and focusing on powerhouse performances made all the difference.

MCHS grapplers were 3-2 Saturday during the Maverick Duals at Colorado Mesa University, going up against some of the Western Slope’s most challenging programs.

Bulldogs earned team wins against Olathe (31-21), Montrose (33-30) and Hotchkiss (41-30) throughout the day, compensating for multiple open slots in the lineup with determined dominance.

While the Pirates took three wins by decision and one pin against the Dogs, MoCo gained the advantage over Olathe as Caden Call (106 pounds) and Dagan White (120) each earned first-round fall, while Blake Juergens (126) had a 14-5 major decision and Daniel Caddy (145) a narrow 4-3 decision.

Moffat County kept it closer with Montrose, with the Indians also fielding a sparse roster, gaining 18 points off forfeits. Still, it was an 11-1 MD by Kalub West (132), a 15-0 technical fall by Caddy and a pin by Call that let them walk away with the win.

As for Hotchkiss, the battle between Bulldog teams went vastly in favor of the blue boys as Call, White, Coltyn Terry (138) each took a pin, with another tech fall for Caddy.

MCHS’s two group defeats were to Cedaredge (42-35) and Paonia (33-30) in rounds where the uneven benches hurt the Dogs.

The Bruins gained three forfeits against MoCo, with another 24 points coming from wins by fall. One of the fiercest runs of the meet gave the Bulldogs another tech from Caddy, as well as pins by Hunter Fredrickson (113), West, Brock Hartung (152), Greg Hixson (170) and Daniel Cruz (182).

As for Paonia, the Eagles were equally under-represented as both teams took 24 points by forfeit. Decisions went to White (5-0), Juergens (9-2) and West (7-2), but Paonia remained just ahead in the final score with two pins.

The duals proved to be a success, said coach Dusty Vaughn, adding that after the Blue and White Dual at home to prepare, wrestlers were ready to take on all comers.

“The guys wrestled a lot harder, and I think we all got a little bit better today,” he said. “Everyone was focused on exceptional effort.”