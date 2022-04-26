Excellence at CNCC
Colorado Northwestern Community College recognized more than 120 students on Thursday during the college’s annual honors ceremony. This was the first time since 2019 the ceremony honoring outstanding students and programs across the college has been held in person.
The college also has scheduled its commencement ceremony for May 7 with the spring semester wrapping up next week and summer classes and fall classes right around the corner. On May 7, the college will award 196 degrees and certificates.
