Excellence at CNCC

Tucker Zimmerman, left, receives the Automotive Programs CNCC Outstanding Scholar award from Program Director Dale Updike.

CNCC/Courtesy photo

Colorado Northwestern Community College recognized more than 120 students on Thursday during the college’s annual honors ceremony. This was the first time since 2019 the ceremony honoring outstanding students and programs across the college has been held in person.

The college also has scheduled its commencement ceremony for May 7 with the spring semester wrapping up next week and summer classes and fall classes right around the corner. On May 7, the college will award 196 degrees and certificates.

Kelly Orr and Heather Curtis are honored for having maintained 4.0 GPAs throughout their time at Colorado Northwest Community College. Presenting the certificates were Jennifer Halloway from the Moffat County Associated Junior College Board, CNCC President Dr. Lisa Jones and CNCC Vice President of Instruction Keith Peterson. Pictured from left are Holloway, Orr, Curtis, Jones and Peterson.

CNCC/Courtesy photo