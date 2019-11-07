Ex fights new boyfriend, peace officer: On the Record — Nov. 5 to Nov. 6

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Nov. 5

9:27 a.m. On the 600 block of Tucker Street, Craig police responded to a report of an injured animal. A German shepherd injured a deer, forcing the deer to be put down. The dog was later tracked down and impounded. Craig Police are still searching for the animal’s owner.

2:04 p.m. Craig Police responded to a report of assault on the 300 block of Hawthorn Street. Upon arrival, Craig police dealt with a family disturbance that was non-domestic. The disturbance was a verbal argument with threats made between an aunt and another family member. The reporting person didn’t want charges filed, resulting in a warning.

4:46 p.m. On the 3500 block of Douglas Street, Craig police responded to a disturbance call, which led to an arrest. A 30-year-old male Craig resident showed up to an ex’s house and got into a fight with the ex’s new boyfriend. The 30-year-old male was arrested for second-degree burglary, third-degree assault, violating a restraining order, resisting arrest, and attempted assault on a peace officer. He was booked into Moffat County Jail.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 33 calls for service Tuesday.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

11:38 a.m. On the 700 block of Barclay Street, Craig Police responded to reports of vandalism on a vehicle. Upon arrival, Craig Police noted damage to the vehicle via pellet gun. A report was filed.

12:51 p.m. On the 700 block of Russell Street, Craig Police responded to reports of property damage. There was a hit-and-run accident involving a vehicle hitting a fence. There is no suspect at this time.

1:07 p.m. Craig Police responded to report of a threat on the corner of West Sixth Street and Breeze Street. The call was a disturbance over a possible money issue. One party is seeking civil restraining order over the other party.

4:25 p.m. Craig Police responded to a theft on the 500 block of Seventh Avenue. The theft involved a possible theft of a package from the residence. The case has since been resolved as a civil matter.

6:35 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, Craig Police responded to reports of trespassing. Walmart requested a trespass notice on an occupant that has had a few incidents at the store.

9:49 p.m. Craig Police responded to a car crash that caused property damage on the 800 block of Stout Street. A Ford Ranger hit a fence, causing damage. One party was issued a citation for no insurance and careless driving.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 31 calls for service Wednesday.