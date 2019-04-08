Evelyn Tileston: Thanks ‘silent fixer’

Being a senior citizen in Craig can have its benefits. After the March 7 blizzard, my mailbox ended up on the ground. Within a few days, a friend said he would fix it as soon as the ground thawed out so that he could dig. Five days later a friend coming to visit said: "Who fixed your mailbox, it's standing up there just like it had never been on the ground." I have no idea who the kind soul was who fixed it as I heard no one out front making any noise as I would have expected. So, I am taking this opportunity to thank the "silent fixer" who out of the kindness of his heart did such a favor for this senior citizen.

Evelyn Tileston

Craig