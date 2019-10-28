 Enjoy Trunk or Treat at Victory Motors | CraigDailyPress.com

Enjoy Trunk or Treat at Victory Motors

News | October 28, 2019

Craig Press Staff

Victory Motors will host a Trunk or Treat Halloween event for kids and family members of all ages.

The dealership showroom, 2705 W. First St., will feature decorated cars complete with treats from 4 to 7 p.m. and organizers will feature a costume contest for kids and pet.

For more information, call 970-824-4422.

