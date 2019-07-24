Enjoy Taste of Jam, Art Walk in downtown Craig

Downtown Business Association will host Taste of Jam and Art Walk from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 in downtown Craig.

The event features a casual stroll through downtown businesses complete with local artwork and tastings of homemade jams and jellies.

Businesses will be paired with an artist, musician and jam maker as available.

Tickets are $5 per person for the Taste of Jam, limited to 150 tickets. The Art Walk is free to all.

For more information, call 970-824-8148.