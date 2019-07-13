Enjoy sweet treats, bold brews at Homemade Homegrown in downtown Craig

Downtown Business Association will host its Homemade Homegrown event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20 in downtown Craig with multiple events to accommodate all tastes.

The free event at Alice Pleasant Park includes a farmers market open to all vendors serving up homemade, home-crafted or homegrown food and sales items.

The park will also be the site of a pie-baking contest with prizes for the best fruit, cream, cheesecake and custard entries. The contest starts at 1 p.m., with entrants encouraged to have their pies ready by 12:45 for judging.

An open mic is in store for all available musicians, poets or comedians.

Also available with The Barrel Cathedral is a home brew contest and craft beer tasting with area breweries providing suds, including Wiley Roots, Storm Peak Brewing, Eddyline Brewery and Mountain Tap Brewery.

Tickets for the beer event are $15 for general admission, which includes a tasting glass for the attending breweries with more than a dozen types of drinks. VIP tickets for $25 also let the users vote on the home brew contest.

For more information, vendor applications, or tickets for the beer event, call 970-824-2151 or visit KS Kreations, 523 Yampa Ave.