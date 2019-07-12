Enjoy summer sights with Craig Recreational Cycling Club

Craig Parks and Recreation’s series of bicycle rides continues this summer with journeys around town and trails around Moffat County as hosted by a team leader.

Upcoming rides include the following:

• 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13 — Intermediate Level, Hamilton to Pagoda; starts at the Hamilton Post Office

• 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18 — Easy Level/Family/All Abilities, Gravel Ride; starts at Murdoch’s parking lot

• 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 — Easy Level/Family/All Abilities, Crusier Ride; starts at Alice Pleasant Park

• 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 — Easy Level/Family/All Abilities, Town Ride; starts at Alice Pleasant Park.

• 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 — Easy Level/Family/All Abilities, Moonlight Ride; starts at Loudy-Simpson parking lot

Helmets are mandatory for all riders, and those without can contact Parks and Rec about availability.

It is strongly recommended to have your bicycle tuned or checked before your first ride.

For more information, call 970-826-2004 or visit the Craig Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Call the Rain Out Hotline for updated information about rides at 970-826-2009.