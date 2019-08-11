Enjoy evening of culture with Senior Social Center’s Better with Age wine-tasting
Luttrell Barn Cultural Center will host the Senior Social Center’s wine-tasting fundraiser, Better with Age.
The evening begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at the Luttrell Barn, 411 Emerson St. and will highlight the spirits of Two Rivers Winery.
Vintners from the Western Slope provider will provide a tutorial on wine-tasting. Those who attend can purchase bottles from the winery and bid on local artwork up for auction. A variety of appetizers will also be served.
Tickets are $25 and are available at Craig Chamber of Commerce, Senior Social Center of Craig, and Downtown Books.
For more information, call 970-326-3188.
