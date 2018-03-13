Engagement: Walt-Male

John and Joanie Walt are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Jarret Walt, to Clara Male, daughter of Larry and Marta Male, of Spring Arbor, Michigan.

Jarret, is a 2013 MCHS graduate and graduate in May from Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska — where he played and coached ACHA D1 ice hockey — with bachelor's degrees in both criminal justice and business administration.

Clara is a recent graduate of Western MI University with a bachelor's degree in supply chain management. She currently works for Rolls-Royce Aerospace in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jarret and Clara met in Cancun Mexico in spring 2013, while each was on their high school senior trip. After a whirlwind romance, they went their separate ways, only to reconnect in fall 2016.

An August wedding is planned in Richland County, Michigan, and the couple plans to reside in Indianapolis.