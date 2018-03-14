Engagement: Walt-Dickie

John and Joanie Walt are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Colin James (CJ) Walt, to Dorothy Clare Dickie, daughter of Alex Dickie and Tracey Parker, of Austin Texas.

Colin, a 2011 MCHS graduate, is currently a staff sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, serving in the MSG program.

Clare will graduate from Texas State University with a master's degree in child life in May and is currently working an internship in Knoxville, Tennessee.

In 2015, while serving in Maputo Mozambique, Colin met Clare, who was working at the U.S. Embassy in the human resource department. Clare and her parents lived next door to the Marine house in Maputo, and Clare was literally the "girl next door."

An October wedding is planned in Steamboat Springs, and the couple plans to honeymoon in Hawaii.