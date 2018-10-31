Energy Blend: Sales, exports up at Twentymile Mine

Sales are looking up at Twentymile Mine.

Located in Routt County and owned by Peabody Energy Corporation, the mine sold 3.4 million tons of coal in 2017, compared to 2.6 million in 2016, according to information provided by Charlene Murdock, director of corporate communications for Peabody.

Murdock added Twentymile supplies a diverse customer base in the United States and also presents export optionality.

In 2017, she said, the company delivered coal expores to international destinations, including Chile, Germany, and Brazil.

"U.S. coal exports have continued to benefit from robust seaborne pricing, and Peabody's total U.S. exports were up 32 percent in the second quarter as compared to the prior year, with thermal exports increasing 48 percent through May," Murdock wrote in an email.

Though it is located outside the county — about 30 miles southeast of Craig on Routt County Road 27 — more than half the mine's 270 employees live in Moffat County, making it a major player in the county's energy equation.

And, according to Murdock, the operation is among the driving forces behind the energy economy.

"The mine provided direct and indirect economic benefits of $310 million in 2017," she said. "The mine's commitment to excellence in employee safety, environmental protection, and community involvement has consistently been recognized within Peabody.

Twentymile is currently mining the Wolf Creek seam, located beneath the Wadge seam, which the company has previously mined.

It operates 24 hours per day, 361 days per year.