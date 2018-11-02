Energy Blend: Dominion Energy joins companies supporting Moffat County health care

CRAIG — Dominion Energy will give $10,000 to help build a new medical office building in Craig.

Operating in Northwest Colorado as Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline, the company formed about a year ago, when Dominion Energy merged with Questar.

Dominion owns and operates about 2,000 miles of pipeline, transporting natural gas in six major producing areas, including the Greater Green River, Uinta, and Piceance basins to markets across the West and Midwest.

“Company-wide, we have a large foundation that grants a lot of money every year,” Porter said.

Redbud trees were given to Moffat County Educators through Project Plant It earlier this year, and in 2013, the company supported the Memorial Hospital Foundation in Craig to help purchase an electronic medical records system for the hospital.

The new $10,000 gift will help the Memorial Regional Health Foundation in its goal of raising $1 million to leverage matching dollars from sources outside the community. The foundation is nearing that goal, having now raised about $820,000.

"The campaign is still going and is in full swing," said MRH Foundation Executive Director Eva Peroulis. "We appreciate the support."

The 60,000-square-foot Medical Office Building will be adjacent to the hospital on an existing 17-acre lot. When complete, it will replace the clinic on Russell Street, which was built in 1949 as the original hospital and is "a hodgepodge of several add-ons that have been cobbled together over the years," according to MRH officials.

The project bears an estimated cost of $29 million, including equipment and furnishings. The health system’s general operating budget, grants, and a USDA loan will pay for the new building. No new tax mills or bonds are being considered for the project.

Dominion's announcement of support came in September after Trapper Mine gave a $25,000 donation earlier this year.

Trapper Mine — after the Bank of San Juans and Severson Supply and Rental — was the third company to step forward with a $25,000 donation.

"I'm new to the area, but the mine has had a long history of supporting the community. Our donation continues that long history of support," said mine President and General Manager Michael Morriss when he presented the check in January.

During efforts to build The Memorial Hospital, Trapper Mine, Rio Tinto, Shell Oil, Questar now owned by Dominion, Entegra Gas Pipeline, and Peabody Twentymile Coal Company all donated.

"They were a significant part of the success in raising money to build the new hospital," said MRH Foundation President Kristine Cooper.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.